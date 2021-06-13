Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allison Gallimore Cash
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Allison Gallimore Cash

December 28, 1963 - June 8, 2021

Allison Gallimore Cash, 57, of Williamsburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She is the wife of John Morris Cash.

Born in Williamsburg, she was a daughter of the late William Elmore Gallimore and Mary Siler Gallimore.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Corey Williams; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Cash; a brother, William E. Gallimore Jr. and his wife, Alisa; a sister, Sue Korlock and husband, Michael; and two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Dean and Barbara Clodfelter.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service will burial to follow in Virginia Memorial Park.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John, you and your family are in our prayers. We will miss Allison very much.
Bill & Ginnie Watson
Friend
June 15, 2021
My family has known Allison's family all of our lives. She was a beautiful person, loving wife, and faithful friend. She was the source of strength for Mary and Johnny. She will be sorely missed.
Patty Howard
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results