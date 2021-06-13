Allison Gallimore Cash
December 28, 1963 - June 8, 2021
Allison Gallimore Cash, 57, of Williamsburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She is the wife of John Morris Cash.
Born in Williamsburg, she was a daughter of the late William Elmore Gallimore and Mary Siler Gallimore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Corey Williams; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Cash; a brother, William E. Gallimore Jr. and his wife, Alisa; a sister, Sue Korlock and husband, Michael; and two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Dean and Barbara Clodfelter.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service will burial to follow in Virginia Memorial Park.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, Lynchburg, Va., (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.