Allison Bronte Losh
January 5, 1959 - December 17, 2020
Allison Losh died peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Tracheomalacia. He was 61 years old. Allison was the son of the late Barbara Johnson Reid and Albert G Losh.
Allison was a graduate of Brookville High School, Parsons School of Design, The Jim Russell School of Formula 1 Racing, and The Culinary Institute of America.
He worked as an architect for many years before becoming a pastry chef at Le Cirque in New York City, El Circo at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nev., and The St. Regis Resort in Vail, Colorado.
Allison loved nature trails, gourmet cooking, fine wine, designer clothes, fast cars, and even faster motorcycles.
He was predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, Brady D. Losh; and his stepfather, R. David Reid Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Grace Verderosa; brother-in-law, John Verderosa; and nephew, Tyler Midkiff.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.