Allison Bronte Losh
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Allison Bronte Losh

January 5, 1959 - December 17, 2020

Allison Losh died peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Tracheomalacia. He was 61 years old. Allison was the son of the late Barbara Johnson Reid and Albert G Losh.

Allison was a graduate of Brookville High School, Parsons School of Design, The Jim Russell School of Formula 1 Racing, and The Culinary Institute of America.

He worked as an architect for many years before becoming a pastry chef at Le Cirque in New York City, El Circo at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nev., and The St. Regis Resort in Vail, Colorado.

Allison loved nature trails, gourmet cooking, fine wine, designer clothes, fast cars, and even faster motorcycles.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, Brady D. Losh; and his stepfather, R. David Reid Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Grace Verderosa; brother-in-law, John Verderosa; and nephew, Tyler Midkiff.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Allison it was a blast having you as a roommate at the Culinary Institute of America. We were both older than our classmates. I´m sure that´s why we were paired together. I have many memories that I will always treasure. Rest In Peace and God Bless.
Michael Condon
January 11, 2021
So very sorry.
Monica Midkiff
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Allison´s passing. Sending prayers for him and his family. We graduated together from BHS, class of `77.
Patrick Lewis
December 20, 2020
