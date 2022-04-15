Alphonso FergusonAlphonso Ferguson was called home on the peaceful night of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, during his third month at the Summit Health & Rehab Center in Lynchburg, Va. He was born on August 6, 1938 in Appomattox and retired from Lynchburg Foundry.He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Sgt. Alphonso Cabell Ferguson Sr.; a daughter, Alfreda Elliott, and his parents, the late Robert and Ida Megginson Ferguson. His beloved brothers and sisters, Robert Ferguson Jr., Kathleen Ferguson, Norman Ferguson, Margaret-Ann Ferguson-Watson, and Truemellow Carpenter.He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 61 years, Ella Ferguson, their son, Terry G. Ferguson and two devoted daughters-in-law, Jennifer Ferguson and Desiree' "Micky" Ferguson; two sisters, Alma Ferrell (John) and Eloise Colemore (Sylvester); two brothers, Richard Ferguson (Barbara) and Donald Ferguson (Linda); he also leaves to honor his legacy several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Ferguson Family Cemetery. The familly is receiving family and friends from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the family home.Community Funeral Home directing.