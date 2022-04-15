Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alphonso Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 16 2022
12:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Send Flowers
Alphonso Ferguson

Alphonso Ferguson was called home on the peaceful night of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, during his third month at the Summit Health & Rehab Center in Lynchburg, Va. He was born on August 6, 1938 in Appomattox and retired from Lynchburg Foundry.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Sgt. Alphonso Cabell Ferguson Sr.; a daughter, Alfreda Elliott, and his parents, the late Robert and Ida Megginson Ferguson. His beloved brothers and sisters, Robert Ferguson Jr., Kathleen Ferguson, Norman Ferguson, Margaret-Ann Ferguson-Watson, and Truemellow Carpenter.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 61 years, Ella Ferguson, their son, Terry G. Ferguson and two devoted daughters-in-law, Jennifer Ferguson and Desiree' "Micky" Ferguson; two sisters, Alma Ferrell (John) and Eloise Colemore (Sylvester); two brothers, Richard Ferguson (Barbara) and Donald Ferguson (Linda); he also leaves to honor his legacy several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Ferguson Family Cemetery. The familly is receiving family and friends from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the family home.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP Alphonso!
Curtis Davis Jr
Family
April 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results