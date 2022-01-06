Menu
Alvin Milton Albert Martin
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Alvin Milton Albert Martin

November 6, 1941 - January 4, 2022

Alvin Milton Albert Martin, 80, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Elizabeth Brown Martin.

Alvin served in the United States Air Force and worked for C & P Telephone Company as a Supervisor for 27 years. He served on the Board for the Bedford Museum and was a lifetime member of Mentow Baptist Church. Alvin loved hunting and old cars.

Surviving are his wife, Maureen Martin; daughter, Terri Martin and fiancé, Marvin Barnette; stepdaughter, Sherry Fuller; grandchildren, Lindsey Scott, Tiffany Fuller and Amanda Owens; great-grandchildren, Delaney Scott, Rosalee Owens, Virginia Owens, and Jessee Owens; brother, Edward Martin and wife, Natalie; a very dear friend, Delmer Fuller; beloved chihuahua, Bentley; numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mentow Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at the church on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mentow Baptist Church
VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mentow Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
