Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin Thurston Mayberry
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Alvin Thurston Mayberry

Alvin Thurston Mayberry, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2021. He was the husband of Barbara Banton Mayberry for 63 years.

Born on April 4, 1936, in Appomattox, he was a son of the late William and Ruth Mayberry.

Alvin was a disabled veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict, and retired as a heavy equipment operator of Operating Engineer Local 77. He also loved traveling and fishing until he was no longer able.

He was preceded in death by one son, Alvin Michael Mayberry: and two brothers, Odell Mayberry and Earnest Mayberry.

In addition to his wife, Alvin is survived by his son, Randy Mayberry; his daughter, Sharon Lee Mayberry; two grandchildren, Emily Ann Mayberry and Randall Mayberry; a great-grandchild, Damion Scafuri; a brother, Earl Mayberry; and a sister, Evelyn West.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, at Virginia Memorial Park. If you are attending the service please wear a mask.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear that Mr. Mayberry had passed away. He and my father (Robert Reynolds) were more like brother's then friends. You could find them both at McDonald's on Old Forest Road any morning having breakfast and talking with a group of friends that had retired. Mrs. Mayberry will be keeping you and the family in my prayers.
Lisa Reynolds
October 9, 2021
I am sorry to read of your loss and pray God keeps his comforting arms around your family circle. Sharon give me a call please.four three four five three four five zero zero two. Please
LeRoy Barksdale
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results