Alvin Thurston Mayberry
Alvin Thurston Mayberry, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2021. He was the husband of Barbara Banton Mayberry for 63 years.
Born on April 4, 1936, in Appomattox, he was a son of the late William and Ruth Mayberry.
Alvin was a disabled veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict, and retired as a heavy equipment operator of Operating Engineer Local 77. He also loved traveling and fishing until he was no longer able.
He was preceded in death by one son, Alvin Michael Mayberry: and two brothers, Odell Mayberry and Earnest Mayberry.
In addition to his wife, Alvin is survived by his son, Randy Mayberry; his daughter, Sharon Lee Mayberry; two grandchildren, Emily Ann Mayberry and Randall Mayberry; a great-grandchild, Damion Scafuri; a brother, Earl Mayberry; and a sister, Evelyn West.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, at Virginia Memorial Park. If you are attending the service please wear a mask.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.