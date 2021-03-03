Alvin Thomas McCrickard
May 6, 1931 - February 28, 2021
Alvin Thomas McCrickard, age 89, of Russellville, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born on May 6, 1931, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to Alvin Johnson and Tippie Jewel Arthur McCrickard.
He was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of Russellville First Baptist Church, where he was in the senior adult choir and a member of the Abider's Life Group. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Lois McCrickard; one brother, and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene and Jay Jernigan of Russellville, and Vanessa and Mike Deuell of Yorktown, Virginia; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Russellville, Arkansas, with the Rev. Greg Sykes officiating and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service in the foyer at the church.
The graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Altavista Memorial Park, in Altavista, Virginia, with Deacon Jim Rader officiating, under the direction of Finch and Finch Funeral Service in Gladys, Virginia.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home, 220 John Babish Lane, Russellville, AR 72801, or Russellville First Baptist Church, 200 S. Denver Ave., Russellville, AR 72801.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.