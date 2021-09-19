Amaryllis June Maxey Johnson
GRETNA, Va.
Amaryllis June Maxey Johnson, age 88, of Gretna, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence.
Born June 24, 1933 in Roanoke County, she was a daughter of the late Herbert L. Maxey and Pearl Pansey Reckley Maxey. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Stanley Johnson Sr. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna. She was a graduate of Lynchburg College and she retired from the Pittsylvania County School System. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family.
She is survived by three sons, Stan Johnson and wife, Andrea of Gretna, Steve Johnson of Roanoke, and Gary Johnson and wife, Jeanette of Gretna; two daughters, Joan McDougal and husband, Patrick of Belmont, N.C., and Ellen Reed and husband, Greg of Eagle Rock; one brother, Herbert Everhart Maxey of Eagle Rock; one sister, Annie Marie Griffin of Vinton; seven grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and wife, Ashley, Cheryl Boswell and husband, Joseph, Craig Johnson and girlfriend, Lindsey Evans, Jared Johnson and wife, Casey, Anthony Scruggs and fiancée, Jessica Boswell, Emily Scruggs and boyfriend, Spencer Hren, and Remington Parr; and five great-grandchildren, Cohen, Jaylynn, Kailynne, Liam, and Simon.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by the Rev. Bob Ballance.
The family will receive friends following the service at the First Baptist Church of Gretna fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, Gretna, P.O. Box 339 Gretna, Virginia 24557.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.