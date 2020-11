Amos Edward Schrock



May 4, 1929 - November 5, 2020



Mr. Amos Edward Schrock, age 91, of Gladys, passed away on November 5, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Mrs. Susie Borntrager Schrock.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.



Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service



304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Va 24528



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 7, 2020.