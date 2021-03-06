Menu
Angel R. Tapia
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Angel R. Tapia

January 8, 1965 - March 4, 2021

Angel R. Tapia, 56, of Altavista died on Wednesday, March 4, 2021. He was the husband of Marian Tapia Roldan.

He was born on January 8, 1965, in Ecuador, a son of Paulino Tapia and Teresa Verdezoto.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, Fabrizio Tapia; one daughter, Sandra Tapia; one sister, Ana Tapia Verdezoto; one nephew, Cristian Curicama; and the Roldan, Morales, Sanchez, and Pumaguelle families. Angel loved his wife, his little baby Snowy and soccer. He was one of the founders of El Cazador Mexican Restaurants. Angel will be dearly missed by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, by the Father James Gallagher with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery.

You may pay respects to Mr. Tapia from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Debi H
March 6, 2021
