Angela Kazee Geer
Beloved mother, sister and friend, Angela Kazee Geer, 87, of Forest, began her walk with God on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She had a sincerely strong bond with her family laced with love and laughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Alafair Kazee; her husband, Tom Geer; two brothers, Francis and Wayne Kazee; three sisters, Florence Devine, Eula Mercurio, Noni Pack; and granddaughter, Amanda Spurling.
Angela is survived by her brother, Manny Kazee and sister, Nora Cook.
An inspiring and devoted mother, Angela is survived by her children, Thomas Spurling (Trenna Stitt), Terry-Lynn Boone (David deceased), Toni Clark, Tamara McGinn (Joe), Tracy Tall (Sandra); stepson, David Geer; and sisters by choice, Charlotte Robinson and Nancy Mitchell. She had 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The cherished close friends she made became a part of her extended family and meant the world to her. They brought such joy, humor and comfort to her. Some were members of her bridge and euchre groups, others from the All Together Group, Newcomers Club, Emmaus, The Widowed Group, her church family and many more.
Angela was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, prepared communion, volunteered at Vacation Bible School, and continued her journey of faith with many bible study groups. Her ardent desire to serve extended out into the community. She volunteered by tutoring elementary students, faithfully serving Meals on Wheels and working with the United Way. Angela became a CASA caseworker and truly made a difference in children's lives.
She loved to travel the world and even paraglided off the cliffs in New Zealand at the age of 75. She was an avid walker, created beautiful works of art, loved to dance, fish, cook and entertain her wonderful friends. Her motto for life was "Laissez Le Bon Temps Roulet" (Let the Good Times Roll)! Angela was a dynamic, caring and courageous soul who embraced life. Those who love her aspire to live by her example.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Society https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
and Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.