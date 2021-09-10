Angela Delores WrightonSongstress Angela Dolores (Mack) Wrighton, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2021. She was surrounded by family. Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Grace J. Benjamin, and her father, Philip E. Mack.She leaves behind four daughters, Angela Amos, Andrea Robinson, Angel Young, and Leray Wingo; seven grandchildren, a host of family and great friends who loved her dearly.She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, where she blessed this world with her beautiful singing full of praise and worship. She will forever be remembered for her joyful smile, her humorous personality, and her phenomenal cooking that was beyond five stars. Although our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in knowing that she fought a good fight, and our Father in heaven is welcoming her home. Her message she leaves behind to all that loved and knew her is to " NEVER EVER LAY YOUR CROSS DOWN".Private services for family and close friends will be held at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Evington, Va., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held at Community Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021, and Saturday, September 11, 2021, prior to the service. We ask that everyone wear a mask and social distance. Community Funeral Home directing