Angela Delores Wrighton
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Angela Delores Wrighton

Songstress Angela Dolores (Mack) Wrighton, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2021. She was surrounded by family. Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Grace J. Benjamin, and her father, Philip E. Mack.

She leaves behind four daughters, Angela Amos, Andrea Robinson, Angel Young, and Leray Wingo; seven grandchildren, a host of family and great friends who loved her dearly.

She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, where she blessed this world with her beautiful singing full of praise and worship. She will forever be remembered for her joyful smile, her humorous personality, and her phenomenal cooking that was beyond five stars. Although our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in knowing that she fought a good fight, and our Father in heaven is welcoming her home. Her message she leaves behind to all that loved and knew her is to " NEVER EVER LAY YOUR CROSS DOWN".

Private services for family and close friends will be held at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Evington, Va., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held at Community Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021, and Saturday, September 11, 2021, prior to the service. We ask that everyone wear a mask and social distance. Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Private - Cross Roads Baptist Church
Evington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my family its shocking to hear about yalls mom. Me and my sister Ginny used to call her little ma and yall call our mom big ma. This is still shocking and very sad. Blessings, prayers and love to all of you.
Sandra aka weezie
September 12, 2021
Angela! What a joy to have known you,always friendly,laughing,and willing to give a helping hand as needed.Your mom and I accepted each other as sisters.To hear you and the girls call me Aunt Mae is a pleasure. You will always be remember by many
In so many ways.To the girls,other family members,and friends hold fast to the memories we shared with Angela. Let's continue to pray and show love to each other and remember the Lord is our shepherd and our anchor for such a time as this and always.
Mary Edmead
September 11, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
September 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara nellums
Friend
September 11, 2021
We are deeply sorry. Never stop believing that God is in control and His Will has been done. To be absent from the body is to be in the presence of the Lord.
Unity Christian Fellowship
September 11, 2021
Prayer and condolences to the family.
Melissa Smith
September 10, 2021
LeRay,
May her unconditional love be what you remember most. What we have once enjoyed we can never lose and those that we love deeply becomes a part of us and remain there always. Prayer for your strength and comfort for today and hope for tomorrow. Know that we are here for you and your family.
Sheila Jones
Friend
September 10, 2021
Angie, I was so shocked to hear of your passing, but as we know GOD knows BEST. I am pretty sure that he knew just how tired you were getting, and decided you had had enough. I only have fond and Happy memories of you, your Mother, and your Girls. You always displayed that Beautiful smile and always kept us laughing. My mind goes back to Aunt Grace's 80th Birthday Celebration, and how You made such a feast! You definitely left the World a Better place with all that you gave in Your many talents.

Rest Easy Sis, see You in GLORY!!
Love Angie
ANGELA ARRINGTON
Family
September 10, 2021
Andrea we are so sorry for the loss of your mom. Please know that we are here for you. Out heartfelt sympathies to you and the family. Desiree', Loretta, Shawn and the family. Continued Prayers
Desiree Michelle Perkins
Other
September 10, 2021
Prayers for Strength during your time of Loss.
Monica Culpepper
Friend
September 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
linwood L harris
Work
September 10, 2021
Mommy I miss you so much. You were my best friend, my right hand, my everything. Apart of me is gone with out you here. I know I have to keep on living but it is so hard. There will never be another like you. You were one of a kind. This world needed the joy you brought. But I guess heaven needed it 2. The good news is that I will see you again one day. Because we serve a God that has prepared a place for us. So kiss grandma and grandpa for me, and light heaven up with your song and praise. Your home now. If there is someone reading this that doesn’t know Christ. Open up your heart and let him come in and give your life to him. He’s waiting on you.
Angel Young
Daughter
September 9, 2021
Prayer and condolences to the Wright family.
Brenda Hines Celonia Merrill
Friend
September 9, 2021
