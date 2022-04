Anice Dalton Wright



Anice Dalton Wright, 94, of Brookneal passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at home.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Clover Bottom Baptist Church Cemetery.



Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2020.