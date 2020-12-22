Menu
Anita English DeJarnette
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street
Gladys, VA
Anita English DeJarnette

February 16, 1930 - December 21, 2020

Anita English DeJarnette, 90, of Gladys, died peacefully on December 21, 2020, at The Elms of Lynchburg. She was the beloved wife of the late Mervin Lanier DeJarnette Sr. for sixty-two years.

She was born on February 16, 1930, in Lynchburg, Virginia, a daughter of the late Charlie Franklin English Sr. and Park Woodward English.

She was a member of Edge Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Mervin Lanier "Lanny" DeJarnette Jr., and wife, Doris, of Madison Heights; one grandson, Matthew Lanier DeJarnette; one granddaughter, Katie Lynn DeJarnette; and three great-grandchildren, Madilyn, C.J., and Kailynn DeJarnette.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde English, Frank English, Bernard English, Jack English and Marvin English; and sisters, Parke Morman, Judy Ramsey, and Mary Garnett.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery by the Dr. Jerry P. Jordan.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Edge Baptist Church, 3232 Epsons Road, Gladys, VA 24554.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main St., Altavista, Virginia

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Anita. So sad to hear that you have passed. I haven't seen you in 13 yrs. I thought of you and uncle Mervin alot. I'll always cherish the sweet memories with you and grandma& granddaddy Herman DeJarnette. . I would even come to see yrs after they were gone. I'll always love you. Rest in peace.love Jeannie
Jeannie Monroe
December 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family during this time.
David English
December 23, 2020
