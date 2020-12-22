Aunt Anita. So sad to hear that you have passed. I haven't seen you in 13 yrs. I thought of you and uncle Mervin alot. I'll always cherish the sweet memories with you and grandma& granddaddy Herman DeJarnette. . I would even come to see yrs after they were gone. I'll always love you. Rest in peace.love Jeannie

Jeannie Monroe December 26, 2020