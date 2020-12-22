Anita English DeJarnette
February 16, 1930 - December 21, 2020
Anita English DeJarnette, 90, of Gladys, died peacefully on December 21, 2020, at The Elms of Lynchburg. She was the beloved wife of the late Mervin Lanier DeJarnette Sr. for sixty-two years.
She was born on February 16, 1930, in Lynchburg, Virginia, a daughter of the late Charlie Franklin English Sr. and Park Woodward English.
She was a member of Edge Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Mervin Lanier "Lanny" DeJarnette Jr., and wife, Doris, of Madison Heights; one grandson, Matthew Lanier DeJarnette; one granddaughter, Katie Lynn DeJarnette; and three great-grandchildren, Madilyn, C.J., and Kailynn DeJarnette.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde English, Frank English, Bernard English, Jack English and Marvin English; and sisters, Parke Morman, Judy Ramsey, and Mary Garnett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery by the Dr. Jerry P. Jordan.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Edge Baptist Church, 3232 Epsons Road, Gladys, VA 24554.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.