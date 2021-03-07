Anita Virgil Garner
January 20, 2021
Anita Virgil Garner, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Widow of artist Andy Virgil and Prof. H.F. Garner, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Virgil Gurchinoff, her husband Richard, and their three sons; six stepchildren; as well as extended family and dear friends.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Anita grew up in Annapolis and NYC where she attended the High School of Music and Art. After graduation she worked in the Art Department of TOWN & COUNTRY magazine, then subsequently at Rahl Studios, where she met her husband, illustrator Andy Virgil. They moved to Kinnelon, N.J., where their daughter, Jennifer, was born. They were married for 25 years.
A renowned poet, she began writing haiku in 1968 and kept Anita Virgil as her pen name throughout her career. She served as president of the Haiku Society of America for 1973. A painter as well as a poet, an exhibition of 80 of her mushroom paintings was hosted by the New York Horticultural Society.
After her marriage to Prof. H. F. Garner, they moved to Forest, Virginia, her home for the past 30 years. She loved to garden and drew inspiration from the natural world. In recent years, she collaborated with her daughter Jennifer, a photographer, on a book of haiga as well as many individually published poems. Her loss leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved and knew her best.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Harold G Henderson Haiku Contest fund by contacting the Haiku Society of America at hsa-haiku.org
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.