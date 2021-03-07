Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Virgil Garner
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Anita Virgil Garner

January 20, 2021

Anita Virgil Garner, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Widow of artist Andy Virgil and Prof. H.F. Garner, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Virgil Gurchinoff, her husband Richard, and their three sons; six stepchildren; as well as extended family and dear friends.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Anita grew up in Annapolis and NYC where she attended the High School of Music and Art. After graduation she worked in the Art Department of TOWN & COUNTRY magazine, then subsequently at Rahl Studios, where she met her husband, illustrator Andy Virgil. They moved to Kinnelon, N.J., where their daughter, Jennifer, was born. They were married for 25 years.

A renowned poet, she began writing haiku in 1968 and kept Anita Virgil as her pen name throughout her career. She served as president of the Haiku Society of America for 1973. A painter as well as a poet, an exhibition of 80 of her mushroom paintings was hosted by the New York Horticultural Society.

After her marriage to Prof. H. F. Garner, they moved to Forest, Virginia, her home for the past 30 years. She loved to garden and drew inspiration from the natural world. In recent years, she collaborated with her daughter Jennifer, a photographer, on a book of haiga as well as many individually published poems. Her loss leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved and knew her best.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Harold G Henderson Haiku Contest fund by contacting the Haiku Society of America at hsa-haiku.org

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Your Mom was an absolute delight. It was always a pleasure to see her come through the door at the Forest Post Office. My condolences to all.
Cheryl Evans
March 7, 2021
What a lovely tribute to your beautiful mom! I´m so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers!
Angela Moore
March 7, 2021
My favorite memories of Cousin Anita are of when she let her playful, spunky spirit shine. Grateful for the times I was able to visit with her and experience that. Love and hugs of care to Jen and family
Ann Marshall Lagerkvist
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results