Anita Mallory Wright
Anita Mallory Wright, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of Harvey Wright for 56 years.
Born in Grayson, County, Va., on July 20, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Robert Mallory and Alice Mallory. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Venessa Burton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Audrey Dunn and her husband, Leslie and Sherry Wright and her husband, Eduardo Salinas, both of Lynchburg; a son-in-law, Jimmy Burton; four sisters, Rae, Bettie, Jobynna, and Sharon; five grandchildren, Zach, Mallory, Daniel, Jacob, and Elijah; four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Noah, Sarah, and David; sister-in-laws, Minnie, Becky, Marilyn, and Gail; and all of her White Rock Hill children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Truth and Love Community Church with Pastor Ron Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.