Ann Johnson Campfield
Ann Johnson Campfield died on September 14, 2021. Born on August 4, 1927, in Newport News, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Auverna Brushwood Johnson and the late Russell Walker Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Allen Brakke Campfield. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Brakke Campfield, of Midlothian, Virginia; her son, David Sanford Campfield and his wife, Jennifer Funai Campfield, of Staunton, Virginia: as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was truly part of the Greatest Generation. She graduated from Lee High School in Staunton, Virginia where she met many friends she would have for life. During World War II she volunteered at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center to aid in the recovery of returning veterans. The Campfields moved to Lynchburg, Virginia in 1959 where Ann was soon immersed in a cadre of friends that she loved dearly and became an avid tennis and bridge player.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Westminster-Canterbury, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg, Virginia. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to immediate family and members of the Westminster-Canterbury community.
The family thanks the staff of the Shenandoah unit of Drinkard Healthcare for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make memorial gifts consider the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 22, 2021.