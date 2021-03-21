Menu
Ann Eggleston Jennings
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Ann Eggleston Jennings

Ann Eggleston Jennings, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore Wilson "Ted" Jennings for 51 years.

Born on November 29, 1945, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Eggleston. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, Gan to Taylor and Emily, and sister. Her love for her family was shown every day and being a Gan to her granddaughters gave her so much joy. Ann was a member of Union Christian Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Stratton and her brother, John Wayne Eggleston.

She is survived by her son, Brian Jennings and wife, Stephanie; two granddaughters, Taylor Layne Jennings and Emily Brooke Jennings; sister, Darlene Gardner and husband, Dennis; niece, Jennifer Eggleston; nephew, John Eggleston; and numerous in-laws and friends.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service for Ann will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Jennings family (929-5712).

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
I'm so sorry for your loss. Ann was a beautiful lady and very kind. I remember when we were kids going to see aunt Dot. You and your family are in my prayers.
Janet Walton wise
March 23, 2021
