Ann Mayberry
Ann Mayberry passed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William Hubert Donald and Alice Vest Donald; one son, Dennis Maddox; and seven siblings, Doris Elizabeth Enochs, Billie Evelyn Roberts, Katherine Edna Thompson, Shirley Ashworth (twin), Elwood Wyatt Donald, William Hubert Donald Sr., and Eva Marie Stephenson.
Ann is survived by, two children, Samuel Maddox Jr. (Ann Evans), and Muriel Pyle (Robert); seven grandchildren, Erin Radford (Henry), Amy Maddox (Charles Payne), Amanda Kissel (Rory Oliver), Adam Maddox, Bobby Maddox, Robin Kwon (Stephano), and Lisa Pyle; and five great-grandchildren, John Davis, Tyler Hutcherson, Brayden Payne, Ethan Maddox, and John Paul Kwon.
Ann attended E.C. Glass High School and worked in the garment industry, which included C.B. Cones, VA Sportswear, and Bonne Brae Dry Cleaners and Laundry. Ann also enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and golfing. Ann was a long-time member of Leawood Baptist Church and was a faithful friend and supporter of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.
A visitation will be held on Thursday September 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel Lynchburg. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel with Pastor Dwight "Dee" Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Langhorne Chapel Community Church.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2021.