Ann Mayberry
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Ann Mayberry

Ann Mayberry passed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, William Hubert Donald and Alice Vest Donald; one son, Dennis Maddox; and seven siblings, Doris Elizabeth Enochs, Billie Evelyn Roberts, Katherine Edna Thompson, Shirley Ashworth (twin), Elwood Wyatt Donald, William Hubert Donald Sr., and Eva Marie Stephenson.

Ann is survived by, two children, Samuel Maddox Jr. (Ann Evans), and Muriel Pyle (Robert); seven grandchildren, Erin Radford (Henry), Amy Maddox (Charles Payne), Amanda Kissel (Rory Oliver), Adam Maddox, Bobby Maddox, Robin Kwon (Stephano), and Lisa Pyle; and five great-grandchildren, John Davis, Tyler Hutcherson, Brayden Payne, Ethan Maddox, and John Paul Kwon.

Ann attended E.C. Glass High School and worked in the garment industry, which included C.B. Cones, VA Sportswear, and Bonne Brae Dry Cleaners and Laundry. Ann also enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and golfing. Ann was a long-time member of Leawood Baptist Church and was a faithful friend and supporter of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.

A visitation will be held on Thursday September 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel Lynchburg. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg Chapel with Pastor Dwight "Dee" Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Langhorne Chapel Community Church.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
I am so sorry to hear about Ann. I just saw this obituary today and was stunned to see Ann had passed away. Ann was such a character! Ann was a sweet lady who loved having a good time. I loved bowling with her. She and her twin sister Shirley were super nice ladies. Much love and prayers for Ann's family.
Sharon Crist-Austin
Friend
October 5, 2021
Ann was a good friend, kind, and always shared a smile . She leaves a legacy of love for all, and will be missed greatly.
Betty & Charlie Bell
Friend
October 4, 2021
I worked with Ann at several places she was a great boss and I will always remember her and I tell stories of ua a lot in fact told some just a few weeks ago prayers to her family RIP Ann from one of your Hussey's Blessings and prayers Betty Hendricks
Betty Hendricks
Work
October 1, 2021
I worked for Ann at Va. Sportswear. On and off from 1977 through 1982. I would leave and she would always take me back. I will always remember her to be compassionate through her sarcasm and great sense of humor I pray her life went well may she rest now in the arms of our Lord.
Pam Norman
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results