My thoughts and prayers are with all of you members of the Robertson Family-most of whom I know. Ann was all that her obituary said and more. I enjoyed knowing her & Tom the years at Fort Hill as well as the Colonial Hills Dance Club. They could really "cut a rug"!! It´s hard to lose someone you love-especially at this time of year but we all know she is now in a better place and reunited with the love of her life. They are together in their Heavenly Home. Many loving thoughts coming your way, Patti

Patti LaReau Friend January 1, 2022