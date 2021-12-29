Ann Lee Meador Robertson
The world lost a wonderful lady, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and caring nurse with the death of Ann Lee Meador Robertson on December 27, 2021.
Ann Lee Meador was born on November 26, 1929, in Victoria, Virginia, to John Clarke Meador and Carrie Angell Meador. After graduating from Victoria High School, Ann then attended the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) receiving her Nursing degree in 1952. Ann met the love of her life at MCV, pharmacy student Thomas James Robertson, and they were married October 25, 1952, in Victoria, Va.
Ann and Tom settled in Lynchburg and raised five children. Ann joined Fort Hill United Methodist Church and was an active member for many years, serving by teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and actively participating in the Martha Circle.
All that knew her would describe her as pure, good, and kind. Even the way she answered the phone with a simple "Hello" sounded like a song. She was also tough – she had to be to raise five children in the 1960's and 70's. Ann was a woman of great faith.
After her children grew up, Ann used her Nursing degree to work as a nurse at Lynchburg College and Virginia Baptist Hospital. She was also a long-term volunteer for the Bloodmobile and served as a Hospice volunteer.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Tom Robertson; as well as her brothers, Jerry, Henry Elmore, John, and Edward "Buddy"; and her sisters, Louise and Mary.
Ann is survived by her five children and ten grandchildren, Michael (Judy) Robertson of Lynchburg, and sons, David, Jacob and Matthew; Janet Murphy of Richmond; Jeffrey (Carrie) Robertson of DeBary, Florida, and daughters, Margaret and Sara; Scott (Carol Dee) Robertson of Lynchburg and children, Mary Ann, Jack and Thomas; and Martha (Charlie) Donato of Richmond and children, Sam and Lucy. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the professionals at Valley View Retirement Community, Bickford Senior Living of Chesterfield, and Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.
A private graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Janet Hawkins at Spring Hill Cemetery on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Fort Hill UMC or to the Lynchburg Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434)239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.