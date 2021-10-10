Anna Pauline Cash OgdenMay 23, 1926 - October 06, 2021It is with a heavy heart, that the children of Anna Pauline Ogden "Polly" announce the passing of their mother on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the age of 95. We are comforted knowing she lived a full and loving life. She touched many lives with her kindness and love for others.Polly was born on May 23, 1926, in Danville Virginia, the child of Joe Anna Wright Cash and Hubert Birch Cash. She lived in Lynchburg where she met the love of her life, Willie Allen Ogden "Bill". They were married on November 28, 1942, before Bill departed for World War II. Together they worked many years at Burch & Ogden Furniture and Appliance and were active members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.They welcomed and loved their four children, Patricia Pauline Ogden Evans (John), Priscilla Jobe Shuler (Jack), W.A. Ogden Jr. (Angelia) and Paul Frederick Ogden (Angela Hope). Their grandchildren, John Septimus Evans (Penny), Tracy Shuler McGuire (John), Douglas Richey Jobe (Mary Ann), Michelle Shuler Caldwell (Drew), Christopher William Jobe (Kaarina), Ashley Elizabeth Ogden Acree (Brantley), Ethan Scott Hope-Ogden. They were special people in her life along with her twelve great-grandchildren, Jonathon Evans, Aeriel McGuire, John McGuire IV, Julia McGuire, Skyler Mang, Spencer Mang, Mikayla Jobe Middleton (Parker), Joanna Claire Jobe Whorley (Robert), Davis Jobe, Dalton Jobe, Wolfi Acree, and Zelle Acree.During the last challenging years of her life, she was loved and assisted by Hilda McCray. Recently, she had many conversations about "going home" and now she has arrived.Her life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Amherst Cemetery on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a reception following at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451 Amherst, Virginia 24521-0451.Driskill Funeral Chapel201 Grandview Drive