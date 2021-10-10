Menu
Anna Pauline Cash "Polly" Ogden
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Anna Pauline Cash Ogden

May 23, 1926 - October 06, 2021

It is with a heavy heart, that the children of Anna Pauline Ogden "Polly" announce the passing of their mother on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the age of 95. We are comforted knowing she lived a full and loving life. She touched many lives with her kindness and love for others.

Polly was born on May 23, 1926, in Danville Virginia, the child of Joe Anna Wright Cash and Hubert Birch Cash. She lived in Lynchburg where she met the love of her life, Willie Allen Ogden "Bill". They were married on November 28, 1942, before Bill departed for World War II. Together they worked many years at Burch & Ogden Furniture and Appliance and were active members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

They welcomed and loved their four children, Patricia Pauline Ogden Evans (John), Priscilla Jobe Shuler (Jack), W.A. Ogden Jr. (Angelia) and Paul Frederick Ogden (Angela Hope). Their grandchildren, John Septimus Evans (Penny), Tracy Shuler McGuire (John), Douglas Richey Jobe (Mary Ann), Michelle Shuler Caldwell (Drew), Christopher William Jobe (Kaarina), Ashley Elizabeth Ogden Acree (Brantley), Ethan Scott Hope-Ogden. They were special people in her life along with her twelve great-grandchildren, Jonathon Evans, Aeriel McGuire, John McGuire IV, Julia McGuire, Skyler Mang, Spencer Mang, Mikayla Jobe Middleton (Parker), Joanna Claire Jobe Whorley (Robert), Davis Jobe, Dalton Jobe, Wolfi Acree, and Zelle Acree.

During the last challenging years of her life, she was loved and assisted by Hilda McCray. Recently, she had many conversations about "going home" and now she has arrived.

Her life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Amherst Cemetery on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a reception following at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451 Amherst, Virginia 24521-0451.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel.
5 Entries
I can't drive down Glenway without thinking of Polly....of all the parents in the neighborhood when I was a child, Polly was the sweetest, always engaging me in conversation or inviting me in on Halloween for a bite to eat. She took the time to make huge popcorn balls for each child and always offered a hot drink. I waited in a long line during the '16 Presidential election with her and we caught up on so many things. I will always miss her. Love to the kids...she was special.
Susan Daniel Steele
Friend
December 28, 2021
What a beautiful life and family. The Ogden family is one of the kindest families I have known in Amherst. Mrs. Ogden was always kind and so glad to see you. I will always remember her smile. To all of you remember the wonderful memories and be so thankful for her many blessings in your lives.
Terri Berry Moore
October 11, 2021
My heart aches as I just found out about the passing of Pauline. She was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. She was such a warm, giving, and thoughtful person. I will always remember her for being so close to my parents Forest and Edith. I remember her so much for taking my Mom to work and back every day to the Wil-Ko Factory. What a Blessing to know she and mom will be reunited in Heaven. God Bless all the Family and I am sorry I am not there to share this in person with you all. Love in Christ Jimmy
Jimmy Cash
Family
October 11, 2021
Axiom and Team McGuire
October 11, 2021
W.A.,sorry for the loss of your mother. Thinking of Cookie and your family. Prayers.
Vicky L White
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results