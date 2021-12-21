Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annetta Louise Lener
Annetta Louise Lener

October 19, 1941 - December 9, 2021

Annetta Louise Lener of King, N.C., daughter of Milton Griffey and Sue B. Blankenship succumbed to Covid19 after a short illness on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She passed with all her children beside her.

Born in Freeburn, Ky., a place she loved with a passion along with her memories of her grandmother, Easter (Estep) Mounts. Trains and the Tug River filled her heart. Her travels through life took her to new homes in Norfolk and Wytheville, VAa.to Washington, D.C. as a young woman. Then to W.Va. for a short time but spending most of her life in Ohio, raising us five children, spending the last 17 years in N.C.

She was an only child but was a mother of five children who all adored her. An amazing, beautiful, intelligent woman with piercing deep set blue eyes and just a classic beauty. An American Patriot, animal rescuer and advocate for so many walks of life. She surrounded us with arts, music, and the need to always crave more knowledge. She inspired us to always achieve and once you meet your goal. Achieve some more! She found beauty in everything. As an animal rescuer she took in animals no one else wanted. They filled her day with love and joy.

While Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Lener all her/their children and their children live on.

Mark (Annette) Eggers, Julie Barnes, Anthony (Karen) Eggers, Nicole (Chris Surratt) Lener and Steve (Stephanie) Lener.

Grandchildren, Jason, Brandie (Obadiah), Alex, Ashley (Josh), Adam, Dylan, Annah (Zach), Mason (Asylyn) and Nicholas. Step Grandchildren, Daylon, Jacob, Blaze, Jason, Johnnie and Lonnie

Great-grandchildren, Austyn, Elijah, Kady, Gauge, Aiden, Aston, Rylan, Alianna, Amiya and Rowan. Step great-grandchildren, Jacob.

In keeping with her wishes there was no funeral/memorial services. With her children by her side, she was direct cremated which completed her life's journey.

Her Granddaughter said, "There's a lot of animals in heaven that everyone's been taking care of waiting for Grandma to get there." What a grand welcoming that must be!

In Honor of: Annetta Louise Lener all donations can be made at;

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E349433&id=7

http://www.loraincounty.us/commissioners-departments/dog-kennel/dogs-to-adopt

https://greatnonprofits.org/city/cleveland/OH/category:animals/sort:review_count/direction:desc

Pike County Animal Shelter (606) 432-6293
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hello. This is Nicholas James Lener. I am sad that my grandma passed due to COVID-19. Hope she has a better place in heaven. Love you grandma.
Nicholas Lener
Family
February 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results