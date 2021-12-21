Annetta Louise LenerOctober 19, 1941 - December 9, 2021Annetta Louise Lener of King, N.C., daughter of Milton Griffey and Sue B. Blankenship succumbed to Covid19 after a short illness on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She passed with all her children beside her.Born in Freeburn, Ky., a place she loved with a passion along with her memories of her grandmother, Easter (Estep) Mounts. Trains and the Tug River filled her heart. Her travels through life took her to new homes in Norfolk and Wytheville, VAa.to Washington, D.C. as a young woman. Then to W.Va. for a short time but spending most of her life in Ohio, raising us five children, spending the last 17 years in N.C.She was an only child but was a mother of five children who all adored her. An amazing, beautiful, intelligent woman with piercing deep set blue eyes and just a classic beauty. An American Patriot, animal rescuer and advocate for so many walks of life. She surrounded us with arts, music, and the need to always crave more knowledge. She inspired us to always achieve and once you meet your goal. Achieve some more! She found beauty in everything. As an animal rescuer she took in animals no one else wanted. They filled her day with love and joy.While Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Lener all her/their children and their children live on.Mark (Annette) Eggers, Julie Barnes, Anthony (Karen) Eggers, Nicole (Chris Surratt) Lener and Steve (Stephanie) Lener.Grandchildren, Jason, Brandie (Obadiah), Alex, Ashley (Josh), Adam, Dylan, Annah (Zach), Mason (Asylyn) and Nicholas. Step Grandchildren, Daylon, Jacob, Blaze, Jason, Johnnie and LonnieGreat-grandchildren, Austyn, Elijah, Kady, Gauge, Aiden, Aston, Rylan, Alianna, Amiya and Rowan. Step great-grandchildren, Jacob.In keeping with her wishes there was no funeral/memorial services. With her children by her side, she was direct cremated which completed her life's journey.Her Granddaughter said, "There's a lot of animals in heaven that everyone's been taking care of waiting for Grandma to get there." What a grand welcoming that must be!In Honor of: Annetta Louise Lener all donations can be made at;Pike County Animal Shelter (606) 432-6293