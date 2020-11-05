Annie B. Speight
Annie B Speight,90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Liberty Ridge Pearls of Life.
Annie was born in Wilson, N.C., August 2, 1930, daughter of the late Charlie Jasper Speight and Nettie Mae Easton Speight. She was a member of Roanoke Presbyterian Church and was a retired RN from Virginia Baptist Hospital.
She raised two special nieces, Donna Daniels (Bruce) of Brookneal, and Melanie Dolan (Jim) of Nathalie; and a very special nephew, John Speight (Carolee) of Lynchburg.
In addition, she is survived by four nieces, Shelia Cain of N.C., Clara Carey of Lynchburg, Janice Whitmer (Al) of Goochland, and Bettie I. Barber of Mont.; five nephews, Rocky, Craig, Jeffery and Joseph Speight all of N.C. and Louis Iovinetti of Lynchburg; and a brother, Roscoe Speight.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leland, Walter, Bruce and Lyman Speight; two sisters, Pauline Rocco and Cleo Iovinetti; and her long-time friend, Lillian Milton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Roanoke Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Herndon Jefferys.
Due to the current situation with the Covid virus, the family is requesting that everyone please wear a mask and social distance.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.