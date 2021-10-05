Annie Joyner
Annie Joyner, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. She was born on December 19, 1951 to the late Horse Lewis and Annie Bell Henley Lemon.
Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted son, Jamal A. Joyner Sr.; grandson, Jamal A. Joyner Jr.; four granddaughters; three sisters, Constance Henley, Dorothy Henley and Martha Henley; one brother, Roscoe Lemon; devoted niece, Peggy McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. James Johnson, officiating. The interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.