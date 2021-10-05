Menu
Annie Joyner
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Annie Joyner

Annie Joyner, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. She was born on December 19, 1951 to the late Horse Lewis and Annie Bell Henley Lemon.

Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted son, Jamal A. Joyner Sr.; grandson, Jamal A. Joyner Jr.; four granddaughters; three sisters, Constance Henley, Dorothy Henley and Martha Henley; one brother, Roscoe Lemon; devoted niece, Peggy McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. James Johnson, officiating. The interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
7:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Oct
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My World Needs You
Jarmal Joyner (son)
October 6, 2021
Sister I'm glad I was there with you when you took your last breath holding your hand during this difficult time no more pain nor suffering you are now in the hands of the Lord I'm going to miss you dearly and your beautiful smile
Martha Henley
October 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family!
Stanley Herndon
Friend
October 5, 2021
Dorothy, I´m so sorry to hear about Annie. My condolences to you and your family.
Lela Hamner
October 5, 2021
