Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Mayberry
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Annie Mayberry

Annie Lois Mayberry, 69, of Kingston Drive, Forest, died on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Born in Lynchburg, March 27, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Pauline Norden and Roy Braxton Mayberry. Annie was a retired OBGYN nurse, having worked at numerous hospitals in the Central Virginia Area, and ended her career as a travel nurse. She enjoyed spending time at the beach.

She is survived by one brother, Joe Mayberry and wife, Edith of Lynchburg; a nephew and niece, Neil B. Mayberry and wife, Melanie and Abigail Mayberry both of Aldie.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Lee Mayberry.

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Fort Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Ferris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Annie's passing. She was a classmate of mine from high school. I enjoyed getting together with her and our other classmates for lunch. I also enjoyed her facebook posts. Prayers for Annie's family, that God will comfort them now and in the days to come.
Marsha Ryan
Friend
December 14, 2021
Joe, Edith and family,
We were so sorry to her of the loss of your sister. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger and Joan Grishaw
Family
December 13, 2021
Very saddened to hear of Annie's passing. She worked for me at Catherine's what start as a work relationship turned into a friendship. One of my favorite memories of her wa the night the Catherine ladies went to an escape room and to I hop after. She will be missed. Kristen Friend
Kristen Harper Shelton
December 13, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about Annie. We had such a good time at the reunion this summer and the lunch some of us had together. It is such a blessing that she was a Christian and we know she is in the arms of our Lord. Many prayers for her family as I know this is a really difficult time for you.
Donna Ruland
Classmate
December 11, 2021
Many fond memories of school days...so sorry to hear this. Sympathy and prayers to the family
Brenda Smith
Classmate
December 11, 2021
So sad to hear about Annie’s passing. She also delivered my daughter 42 years ago, it was just her and I as the doctor was asleep! So glad I always able to spend some time with her at our reunion in August. Such a sweet, gentle person.
Diana Allen
Friend
December 11, 2021
Diana Allen
Friend
December 11, 2021
I am so saddened by hearing the news of Annie's passing. She was a wonderful person and nurse. She helped deliver my son 50 yrs. ago the 16th of this month. Prayers for you all.
Mary Ellen Foster
Classmate
December 11, 2021
Annie and I were classmates and graduated together in 1970. I saw her and enjoyed chatting with her at our class reunion last summer. My thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve the loss of a lovely lady.
Linda Mays
Classmate
December 11, 2021
Annie rode the school bus with me, and Joe was the driverI never dreamed then, that she would help deliver my son many years later! Annie was so calm and kind. She was a wonderful nurse! May God comfort you all during this sad time.
Susan Phelps
December 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Annie. I last saw her in August at our 51st class reunion of the Class of 1970 of ACHS. It was always good to see Annie and she was a wonderful classmate. My thoughts and prayers are for the family at this time.
Lynn Doss
Classmate
December 11, 2021
I am so, so sorry to hear of your loss. Annie Lois was always such a good friend and church member over the years. She had such a sweet smile and loving way to help anyone out in time of need which made her a perfect nurse. I know she will be missed by many who loved her. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and may God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you all.
Dillard & Margie
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Friend
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results