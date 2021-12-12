I am so, so sorry to hear of your loss. Annie Lois was always such a good friend and church member over the years. She had such a sweet smile and loving way to help anyone out in time of need which made her a perfect nurse. I know she will be missed by many who loved her. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and may God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you all.

Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin Friend December 11, 2021