Annie Mayberry
Annie Lois Mayberry, 69, of Kingston Drive, Forest, died on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Born in Lynchburg, March 27, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Pauline Norden and Roy Braxton Mayberry. Annie was a retired OBGYN nurse, having worked at numerous hospitals in the Central Virginia Area, and ended her career as a travel nurse. She enjoyed spending time at the beach.
She is survived by one brother, Joe Mayberry and wife, Edith of Lynchburg; a nephew and niece, Neil B. Mayberry and wife, Melanie and Abigail Mayberry both of Aldie.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Lee Mayberry.
A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Fort Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Ferris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to a charity of your choice
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.