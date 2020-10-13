Annie Robinson Rucker
Annie Robinson Rucker of 507 Orchard Street, Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the residence, she was born in Bedford County, on April 21, 1929 to the late John and Murcy Whirley Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Frances Robinson, Mary R. Bruce, and Radar R. Poindexter; and four brothers, John Jr., James "Teddy", Rudolph and Ulysses Robinson.
Annie was sincere and faithful member of Forest Level Baptist Church she served on the Senior Usher Board and organized the Gospel Church. During her illness she continued to support the church spiritually and financially.
Her life was spent doing domestic work for Dr. and Mrs. William McCabe and family. Many lives were affected, and special bonds were established.
She leaves to cherish many wonderful memories, a devoted and loving daughter, Doris R. Austin; one grandson, Aaron Austin (Shana); one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Colbert; a devoted nephew who was like a brother, John "June" Poindexter Jr.; devoted nephew, Tony Robinson; devoted nieces, Evelyn Read, Doris Alexander and Radar Anderson, a host of other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va.
