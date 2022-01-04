Ingrid and Mac and family, I send my sympathy to you for the great losses in your lives of Mother and Mother in law so close together. I had met Annis one time when she was hospitalized, very nice to me. Of course, Marlene was one of my dearest friends for many years. She did much for me. I am thinking of you as you cope with these losses in your lives. Bobbie Hanby

