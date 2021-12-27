Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Raymond "Aj" Johns
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Anthony Raymond "AJ" Johns

Anthony Raymond "AJ" Johns, 37, of Appomattox, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born September 10, 1984 in Charlottesville, he was the son of David Raymond Johns and Angela Staton Johns of Appomattox. He was a small engine mechanic with Appomattox Outdoor and Equipment and a firefighter with Red House Volunteer Fire Department. AJ also loved spending his spare time, outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, AJ is survived by his sister, Melinda Sears of Spout Spring; a special niece, Kelly Price, nephew, Jacob Sears and niece, Hailey Sears. He is also survived by his fiancée, Whitney Williams.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
AJ was a blessing in his self. Always helping people and a friend to everyone. My heart is broken but I know he is with our family that´s gone before. He is and will be missed by all that knew him. I love you AJ.
Rosa Martin
Family
December 27, 2021
Johns Family: I worked with AJ at Appomattox Outdoor Equipment for quite a few years, He was one of the kindest, sweetest gentle soles you could ever meet. He will surely be missed by those who knew him. He was one of a kind. May the many memories you have of him help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
Work
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results