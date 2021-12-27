Anthony Raymond "AJ" Johns
Anthony Raymond "AJ" Johns, 37, of Appomattox, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born September 10, 1984 in Charlottesville, he was the son of David Raymond Johns and Angela Staton Johns of Appomattox. He was a small engine mechanic with Appomattox Outdoor and Equipment and a firefighter with Red House Volunteer Fire Department. AJ also loved spending his spare time, outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, AJ is survived by his sister, Melinda Sears of Spout Spring; a special niece, Kelly Price, nephew, Jacob Sears and niece, Hailey Sears. He is also survived by his fiancée, Whitney Williams.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 27, 2021.