April Ann Turner Fix
April Ann Turner Fix, 64, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence. She was the devoted wife of William "Stuart" Fix.
Born April 11, 1957 in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James Roland Turner and Carrie Naomi Swoyer Turner and was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Scott Turner. April was the Office Manager at Schwartz Associates, Inc. She was a member of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, April is survived by her son, William Stuart Fix III and wife, Brittany of Monroe; four grandchildren, Liam Fix, Lochlan Fix, Colin Fix, and Griffin Fix; three brothers, Charles Douglas Turner and wife, Sally, James Ellis Turner and wife, Cindy, and Mark Allen Turner and wife, Pamela, all of Monroe; and a sister, Patricia Dawn Massie, also of Monroe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Barry Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Allwood Cemetery in Pleasant View.
The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
The family requests, everyone attending services, please wear a mask.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Pavilion Fund of Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church
