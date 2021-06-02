Archer H. Cox
CHESAPEAKE, Va.
Archer Haywood Cox, 100, of the 4100 block of Santa Maria Drive, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
He was born on August 13, 1920, in Sweet Briar, Va., to the late Archer D. Cox and Clara Cash Cox and was a proud World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, who served in the Pacific for the entirety of the war. Mr. Cox loved antique clocks and was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virgie Mae Cox; his sister, Hilda Brightwell; and his brother, Hildred Cox.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jane Cox Howell of Norfolk, and Patricia Byrum (Bobby) of Chesapeake; a son, Michael W. Cox (Becky) of Madison Heights, Va.; six grandchildren, Matthew Cox (Jennifer), Greg Howell, Philip Cox, Rebekah Pekar (Mike), Brandon Cox (Kinsley), and Kristen Cox; and 11 great-grandchildren, Caleb (Emily), Nathan, Luke, John, James, Lidia, Clara and Asher Cox, Micah, Abram and Jacob Pekar.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to his caregivers Leah Evans, Megan Cunningham and Janis Jordan for their love, loyalty and devotion, which will always be remembered.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Va., by Chaplain Ron Tomlin, CDR USN (Ret.). Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National D-Day Memorial, Bedford, Va.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.