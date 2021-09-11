Arlene Daniel Bailey
Arlene Daniel Bailey, 91, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
She was born to Ollie Mae and John Daniel on March 26, 1930. She married her high school sweetheart, Calvin W. Bailey on December 26, 1949. They were married 64 years before his passing in 2012.
She is survived by her three children, Bonnie Gunter of Concord (Charlie), Brad Bailey of Lynchburg and Stacey James of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Jennings (John) of Charlottesville, Chad Gunter (Jeni) of Concord, Ace Bailey of Appomattox, Wynn Bailey of Appomattox and Bethany Kearney of Washington, D.C.; two-great-grandchildren, Grace Forester of Charlottesville and Barrett Gunter of Concord.
Arlene played the organ at New Chapel Baptist Church and was employed by the Christian Book Shop for many years, where she used her talent of decorating to design beautiful display cases. Her love of décor and design were acknowledged annually by the Rustburg Garden Club's Christmas decorating contest.
She selflessly gave many years of her life as a caregiver to her husband who had a stroke when the youngest child was a toddler as well as in later years caring for mother.
For the past eight years, she resided at Bentley Commons where she elicited smiles from all of those around her. She continued her passion for decorating by jazzing up her walker and door each holiday and season. She courageously remained independent during the pandemic, until earlier this year where she succumbed to the effects of Congestive Heart Failure and moved to Liberty Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She continued to make friends and bring joy to entire staff who served her.
Her children would like to especially thank Liberty Ridge staff members, Karen, R.N., and CNA's, Kim and Mike and Lauren at Centra Hospice, for their excellent care and compassion.
Throughout her life, Arlene has modeled superb strength, determination and loyalty to her family. It is with great love and affection that we will celebrate her life at a graveside service at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home & crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2021.