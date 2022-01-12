Menu
Arlene Dawson Pugh
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Arlene Dawson Pugh

Arlene Dawson Pugh, 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Vincent "Buddy" Alonzo Pugh.

Born on April 19, 1931, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Taylor Pugh and Nellie White Dawson and was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen D. Soult.

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Arlene loved God and her family, with all her heart. She had a sense of humor that was both loving and a little bit sassy. She loved bunnies, hummingbirds, and her flowers. Music and hymns brought her joy, as did dancing with her granddaughter. Mrs. Pugh was retired from Chapstick and was a member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Pugh is survived by her daughter, Marianne Frichtel, husband John, and their daughter, Maria, of Madison Heights; two sons, Stephen V. Pugh, also of Madison Heights, and Richard T. Pugh and wife, Amy, of Woodbridge, Va.; a brother, Leonard H. Dawson of Madison Heights; an aunt, Audrey Prevento and husband, Gene, and the loving families of her nephews and cousins.

A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Pugh's life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Derik Hamby officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January13, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Randolph Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Randolph Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Richard Steve Marianne and family Please accept our sincere condolences in the loss of your Mother she was a special person and I have wonderful memories of her and your family. May God be with each of you in the difficult days ahead Diane and Joseph Arrington
Diane Arrington
January 13, 2022
