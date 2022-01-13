Menu
Arlene Dawson Pugh
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Arlene Dawson Pugh

Family visitation for Arlene Dawson Pugh will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m., tonight, January 13, 2022 at Whittem Monelison Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church with interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Buddy" Alonzo Pugh; her parents, Leonard Taylor Dawson and Nellie White Dawson and her sister, Helene D. Soult.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Randolph Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Richard Steve Marianne and family Please accept our sincere condolences in the loss of your Mother she was a special person and I have wonderful memories of her and your family. May God be with each of you in the difficult days ahead Diane and Joseph Arrington
Diane Arrington
January 13, 2022
