Arlene Dawson Pugh
Family visitation for Arlene Dawson Pugh will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m., tonight, January 13, 2022 at Whittem Monelison Chapel.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church with interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "Buddy" Alonzo Pugh; her parents, Leonard Taylor Dawson and Nellie White Dawson and her sister, Helene D. Soult.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.