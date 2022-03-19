Arnetta Coleman West



Arnetta Coleman West, 100 years old, of Knoxville, Tenn., died on March 10, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was born on January 11, 1922, in Halifax County, Va., to Ryall and Mary (Johnson) Coleman of Clover, Va.



She obtained a teaching degree from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Va., and taught elementary school in Halifax, Prince Edward and Appomattox Counties in Virginia, retiring from Appomattox County School System in 1985. After retiring, Mrs. West lived in Appomattox until 2015, and then moved to live with her daughter in Knoxville, Tenn. Although Mrs. West lived in Knoxville, she remained in close contact with her New Jerusalem Baptist Church family and other local friends.



She was married to the late Alexander S. West of Appomattox, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her granddaughter, Shannen D. Robinson of Knoxville.



She is survived by her daughters, Roslyn W. Robinson (Larry) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Linda Graham of Georgia; grandson, Winston C. Robinson of Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandson, Aiden Coleman Robinson Knoxville, Tenn.; sister, Juanita C. Hicks Scottsburg, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Appomattox, Va., with interment in the Galilee Baptist Church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is in charge of the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 501B 12th St., Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Ln., Maryville, TN 37801.



