Arnold Little Jr
July 7, 1952 - December 2, 2021
Arnold Little Jr. passed away on December 2, 2021, at the age of 69 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., in 1952, he completed his BS in Finance (1974) and MBA (1975) at Virginia Tech. He worked as both a CPA and business consultant, founding and running several of his own businesses. Arnold loved history, politics, sports, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with loved ones. A kind, dutiful, wise husband and father, Arnold had a wry sense of humor and infectious laugh.
He is survived by wife, Susan; sons, Greg (Debbie)and Robert (Kelly); grandson, Henry; mother, Charleen; sister, Brenda; and brother, Bruce. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial will be held 2 p.m., December 18, 2021, at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Dr., Henrico, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welborne UMC or the American Cancer Society
.
Cremation Society of Virginia
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.