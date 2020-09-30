Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arnold Rudolph Taylor Jr.
Arnold Rudolph Taylor Jr.

Arnold Rudolph Taylor Jr. passed away in Roswell, Ga., on September 15, 2020. Rudy was the son of Violet Taylor, and the late Arnold Rudolph Taylor.

He is survived by one sister, Pamela Boyd and one brother, Gregory Taylor. He lived with his uncle and aunt, Foster and Pauline Wray in Nokesville, Va., with cousins, Clyde and Brenda Wray.

Rudy Lived in Manassas, Va., for many years. He leaves three aunts, Bunny Taylor, Patricia Weller, and Charlotte White and four nephews, Greg, Zachary, Matthew, and Jeffrey. He will be sadly missed by his family.

The memorial service was held September 19, 2020, in Roswell, Ga.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
September 30, 2020