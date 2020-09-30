Arnold Rudolph Taylor Jr.



Arnold Rudolph Taylor Jr. passed away in Roswell, Ga., on September 15, 2020. Rudy was the son of Violet Taylor, and the late Arnold Rudolph Taylor.



He is survived by one sister, Pamela Boyd and one brother, Gregory Taylor. He lived with his uncle and aunt, Foster and Pauline Wray in Nokesville, Va., with cousins, Clyde and Brenda Wray.



Rudy Lived in Manassas, Va., for many years. He leaves three aunts, Bunny Taylor, Patricia Weller, and Charlotte White and four nephews, Greg, Zachary, Matthew, and Jeffrey. He will be sadly missed by his family.



The memorial service was held September 19, 2020, in Roswell, Ga.

