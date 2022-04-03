Aron Colby Monaghan Scott
August 28, 1985 - March 28, 2022
Aron Colby Monaghan Scott, 36, of Forest, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.
A Celebration of Aron's Life will be conducted at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg by Pastor John Sines Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Aron Scott to the Challenged Sports Exchange, 22174 Timberlake Road, Suite B-1, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.