The News & Advance
Arthur Howard Dixon
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Arthur Howard Dixon

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Arthur Howard Dixon of 415 Woody's Lake Road, Madison Heights, Va., a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle, passed away at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., at the age of 57. Howard was born on February 18, 1963, to the late Arthur and Gracie Dixon.

Howard had a passion for cooking if you were hungry, he was cooking, camping, and the San Francisco 49ers, win or lose. When you saw Howard, he always had a smile on his face, and when you left him you had one as well. He loved to make you laugh.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, June Vest; older brother, Dr. Aaron L. Dixon; nephew, DeShaun Johnson; and a host of uncles. Howard is survived by his wife, Peggie Dixon; sons, Carrington Dixon (Amber) of Lynchburg, Va., Denny Goodman (Dottie) of Concord, Va., and Jason Goodman (Fabrina) of Forest, Va.; a daughter, Colby Dixon of Lynchburg, Va.; sisters, Patricia Hill (Oscar) of Raeford, N.C., Priscilla Dixon of Columbus, Ga., and Belinda Jones (Sammie) of Lynchburg, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Mae and Melody Gunter (Chris); one brother-in-law, Patrick Vest (Kim) of Camden, S.C.; seven grandkids, Noah, Mason, Jacob, Joel, Savhanna, Dustin and Austin; uncle, Pershing Johnson; aunt, Barbara Dixon; nephews; his only niece, Latoria Jones; his precious dogs, Diesel and Angel; a childhood best friend, Junebug; Henry Robertson and Dottie Goodman-Special Thanks for always being there; and lots of other loving relatives and friends.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggie, May God give you strength through this difficult time. You have been in my thoughts and prayers. Howard will definitely be missed!
CHERYL ROBINSON
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss we gonna miss HAD asking God to give u peace an strength at this difficult time. Love you always Vanessa Haynes an family.
Fay Haynes
December 19, 2020
Peggie & Bereaved Dixon Family, Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! May God strengthen each of you in the dark days to come. Regards, Reginia
Reginia Rose
December 18, 2020
Prayers to my Dixon family. I will surely miss Howard's smile and jokes at the family gatherings!
Vonda Hunt
December 17, 2020
REP Cuz,always LOL
Pershing D Johnson
December 17, 2020
Its hard to belive that u are no longer with us cuz, but my prays goes out to the family. You will be sadly miss and remember that we will see one other one day, rest in peace,
Garry J. Johnson
December 17, 2020
