Arthur Howard DixonOn Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Arthur Howard Dixon of 415 Woody's Lake Road, Madison Heights, Va., a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle, passed away at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., at the age of 57. Howard was born on February 18, 1963, to the late Arthur and Gracie Dixon.Howard had a passion for cooking if you were hungry, he was cooking, camping, and the San Francisco 49ers, win or lose. When you saw Howard, he always had a smile on his face, and when you left him you had one as well. He loved to make you laugh.Howard was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, June Vest; older brother, Dr. Aaron L. Dixon; nephew, DeShaun Johnson; and a host of uncles. Howard is survived by his wife, Peggie Dixon; sons, Carrington Dixon (Amber) of Lynchburg, Va., Denny Goodman (Dottie) of Concord, Va., and Jason Goodman (Fabrina) of Forest, Va.; a daughter, Colby Dixon of Lynchburg, Va.; sisters, Patricia Hill (Oscar) of Raeford, N.C., Priscilla Dixon of Columbus, Ga., and Belinda Jones (Sammie) of Lynchburg, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Mae and Melody Gunter (Chris); one brother-in-law, Patrick Vest (Kim) of Camden, S.C.; seven grandkids, Noah, Mason, Jacob, Joel, Savhanna, Dustin and Austin; uncle, Pershing Johnson; aunt, Barbara Dixon; nephews; his only niece, Latoria Jones; his precious dogs, Diesel and Angel; a childhood best friend, Junebug; Henry Robertson and Dottie Goodman-Special Thanks for always being there; and lots of other loving relatives and friends.