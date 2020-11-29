Arthur Hugh Burks
Arthur Hugh Burks, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge.
Born on July 27, 1937, in Big Island, he was the son of the late Walter and Frances Burks. Arthur worked in the Environment Cleanup business and was a car enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Castle and a brother, Ronald Burks.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Burks and husband, Randy Bombase; sister, Beatrice Fuller; brother, Jeffrey Burks; and numerous other family members and friends.
At this time there will be no formal service. Please check the funeral home website at www.whittenparkavenue.com
for any updates.
Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the Burks family (845-4521).
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.