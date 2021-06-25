My most dearest sincere sympathy and condolences to the Waller family. Art was family to me and will surely be missed, however I'm reminded of the words of apostle Paul: "For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an hour not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. II Corinthians 5:1 Rest in Peace my brother, Until we meet again.

Jeff Morris Friend June 26, 2021