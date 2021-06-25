Menu
Arthur S. Waller
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Arthur S. Waller

August 31, 1964 - June 20, 2021

Mr. Arthur Sylvester Waller, 56, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Lynchburg, Va., transitioned to eternal rest on June 20, 2021, at his home.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, 2 p.m. from the Miller Funeral Home Chapel, 668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557. Interment will follow at Miracle Revival Fellowship Holiness Church. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

However, if you are unable to attend, the Waller family invites you to join them for the funeral virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers, condolences, calls, texts, visits and outpouring of love.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
I am missing you my King. Rest in Peace my love. See you on the other side.
Gwin M.
Family
July 14, 2021
My most dearest sincere sympathy and condolences to the Waller family. Art was family to me and will surely be missed, however I'm reminded of the words of apostle Paul: "For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an hour not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. II Corinthians 5:1 Rest in Peace my brother, Until we meet again.
Jeff Morris
Friend
June 26, 2021
I'll always remember our childhood days, running around the neighborhood having all kinds of fun, rest forever in paradise my friend, we'll meet up again on day!! To the Wallers, I offer you my deepest heartfelt condolences!
Scott Smith
Friend
June 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Latrice Ballesteros
Work
June 25, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Latrice Ballesteros
Work
June 25, 2021
My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family of Arthur. May God's blessing be apparent and his Grace be prevalent and bestowed up you.
Elvis L Cheatham
Family
June 25, 2021
My prayers go out to the family.
Jeffery Jackson
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sincerer Condolences to the Family
Jean Booker
Friend
June 25, 2021
My heart aches because yours does during the passing of your brother. My deepest regrets and prayers for strength
Cathy hall
Family
June 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Keith Kendrick
Friend
June 25, 2021
