Arthur S. Waller
August 31, 1964 - June 20, 2021
Mr. Arthur Sylvester Waller, 56, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Lynchburg, Va., transitioned to eternal rest on June 20, 2021, at his home.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, 2 p.m. from the Miller Funeral Home Chapel, 668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557. Interment will follow at Miracle Revival Fellowship Holiness Church. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
However, if you are unable to attend, the Waller family invites you to join them for the funeral virtually by going to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers, condolences, calls, texts, visits and outpouring of love.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 25, 2021.