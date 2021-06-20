Aubrey Thomas "Tom" Witherington



Aubrey Thomas "Tom" Witherington died on June 10, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He lived a good long life, and was a kind, even-keeled and generous man. Tom was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Bette.



Born in South Norfolk, Va. on January 23, 1933, he was the son of Leon Thomas Witherington and Annie Mae Humphries Witherington. After his mother's death in 1946, his father married Frances Morton Witherington, who lovingly treated Tom, and his sister Betty, as her own. Tom played basketball for one year at Bridgewater College before transferring to The College of William & Mary where he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity and enrolled in the Army ROTC. There he met his sweetheart Bette and they eloped in 1955. After graduating that same year, Tom entered the Army and served at Fort Knox, Ky. Upon completion of active duty, he entered the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond, graduating in 1962. Tom's legal career started at the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., before moving into the private sector with General Electric in 1970. His work with GE kept his family on the move before they finally settled in Lynchburg, Va., where he served first as division counsel for the Mobile Communications Division and later as general counsel to Ericsson's U.S. operations. Tom and Bette lived in Lynchburg for 30 years and were active in community life and as members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Tom also spent 25 years in the Air Force Reserve Command where he rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Tom insisted that his and Bette's best years came after his 1999 retirement. The best times of their best years were spent in Avila, Spain, where for more than 15 years they studied Spanish language and history, hosted visiting family and friends, and enjoyed spending time with the many friends they made there.



Tom is survived by his son, Thomas W. "Tad" Witherington and his wife, Holly Bray, of Glastonbury, Conn.; his daughter, Mary Scott W. Swanson and her husband, Bruce, of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Rebecca W. Stearns, and her husband, Brad, of Fairfield, Conn., Harry Swanson, a citizen of the world, and Charlie Swanson of Ann Arbor, Mich.; a great-grandson, Owen Thomas Stearns; and Sara W. Witherington of Bridgeport, Conn. Tom is also survived by his sister, Betty Witherington Fagan and her husband, Bill, of Hardy, Va., along with treasured nieces, nephews and many cousins.



The family would like to thank all the loving and caring staff of Westminster Canterbury's Parsons Health Center, in particular Meagan, Carrie, Linda, Gayle, and Jennifer, who made the last year of Tom's life gentler. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Fellowship Program.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Te queremos hasta siempre, Tomás.



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.