Audrey Goodbar Ware
Audrey Goodbar Ware, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on August 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Pearlie Goodbar and Eva Morra. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Marvin E. Ware; two brothers, Bill and Fremont Goodbar; son, Lloyd Holloran; daughter, Debbie Thomas; and daughter-in-law, Valerie Holloran.
She is survived by her children, Keith Holloran (Jan), Rickey Holloran, Lawrence Holloran, Mike Templeton (Deborah), Patty Moore (Mike) all of Lynchburg, and Donna George (Doug) of Carmel, CA. In addition, she is survived by twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Anna Sensabaugh, of Lynchburg.
Audrey was passionate about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She also enjoyed camping and playing cards.
Our heartfelt thanks to Lynchburg General Hospital and the staff of the Oncology Unit who took good care of her. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, St. Jude's Hospital, or your charity of choice
.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.