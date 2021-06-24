Audrey S. Hatem
February 5, 1935 - June 22, 2021
Audrey Taylor Staton Hatem, 86, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born February 5, 1935 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Charles Richard and Mary Newton Taylor. Audrey was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Fitzgerald Staton and Paul Julian Hatem and her son, Charles Raymond Staton.
Audrey loved music and played several instruments including, accordion, guitar and harmonica. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and was friends with the Lennon Sisters. Audrey also loved to travel. She was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.
Audrey is survived by several cousins, close friends and her beloved fur baby, Fluffy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Staton Family Cemetery, Staton Lane, Dillwyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to "Gleaning for the World", 7539 Stage Coach Road, Concord, VA 24538. www.dunkumfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.