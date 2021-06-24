Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey S. Hatem
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St
Dillwyn, VA
Audrey S. Hatem

February 5, 1935 - June 22, 2021

Audrey Taylor Staton Hatem, 86, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born February 5, 1935 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Charles Richard and Mary Newton Taylor. Audrey was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Fitzgerald Staton and Paul Julian Hatem and her son, Charles Raymond Staton.

Audrey loved music and played several instruments including, accordion, guitar and harmonica. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and was friends with the Lennon Sisters. Audrey also loved to travel. She was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Audrey is survived by several cousins, close friends and her beloved fur baby, Fluffy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Staton Family Cemetery, Staton Lane, Dillwyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to "Gleaning for the World", 7539 Stage Coach Road, Concord, VA 24538. www.dunkumfuneralhome.com

Dunkum Funeral Home

16923 Oak Street, Dillwyn
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Staton Family Cemetery
Staton Lane and Gold Mine Street, Dillwyn, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dunkum Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of this news. She was my friend on Lynn Anderson's Front Porch, and we had many great visits together. I will miss that.
David E. Solomon
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results