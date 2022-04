Audrey Delores Franklin SteeleMay 19, 1940 - November 18, 2021Audrey Delores Franklin Steele, 81, of Concord, passed away on November 18, 2021.A Celebration of Audrey's Life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, by Pastor Ed Goin.