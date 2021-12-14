Audrey Griffin Wallace
Audrey Griffin Wallace, 98, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Lynchburg, formerly of Richmond, passed away on December 12, 2021. She was married to the late Thomas W. Wallace for 59 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jackson (Robert) of Appomattox, and Betty Holcomb (Greg) of Pulaski; one granddaughter, Courtney Fulcher (Eric); two grandsons, Wesley Holcomb (Heather), and Ryan Holcomb (Katelin); and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Blake, and Aubrey Fulcher.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Sizemore, and brother, Heiter Griffin.
Graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Westminster Canterbury who lovingly provided exceptional care for her over the past 13 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Payne Education Fund, 501 VES Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24503.
"With long life will I satisfy you. And show you my salvation." Psalm 91:16
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2021.