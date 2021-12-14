To Barbara and Betty and families, Sorry that Audry has passed from us. She was a wonderful lady, always so kind and welcoming as I visited with she and Tommy on so many occasions with my father, George. I remember how Christmas wasn´t done until our family saw Tommy and Audry, either their coming our way or us theirs. Mom and dad talked of playing cards late in to the night at the beach sometime with them in their younger days. Friends through life!! Thank you for sharing the news of her passing so that so many happy memories can come to mind again. She had a full and wonderful life and family!! May God bless and strengthen you through her loss.

Ted Robinson Friend December 16, 2021