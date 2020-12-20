Audrey Cruey Whitt
December 13, 1928 - December 17, 2020
Audrey Cruey Whitt, 92, was promoted to her Heavenly home on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was the wife of the Reverend James G. Whitt for over seventy years. She was born in Raven, Virginia, on December 13, 1928, being the eighth daughter of Thomas Matthew Cruey and Ollie Hall Cruey of Doran, Virginia. Audrey attended grade school in Raven and high school in Richlands, Virginia. She worked at several clothing and shoe stores for several years, including the Family Shoppe, Royden's, and H&N Shoes.
Audrey and the Reverend James Whitt were married on August 24, 1950, and began their life together. In 1956, they began their ministry serving as evangelists and pastors, and then serving in the tent ministry in the early 1960's. Audrey was blessed as an organist, piano player, songwriter, and music teacher, and she received her degree in music in 1969 with the U.S. School of Music. She and her husband moved to Lynchburg in 1969, where she continued teaching music to hundreds of students for the next thirty years. Audrey loved music and instilled it in everyone she taught. Audrey and James continued their ministry in the Lynchburg area even after they retired in 2000. Their last pastorate was West End Assembly in Forest, where they ministered from 1983 until 2000. Since that time, they have been blessed to spend their winters in Florida and to continue working in an evangelistic capacity.
Audrey is survived by her husband, James; and three children, Jamie Moore and husband, Meryl Moore, Jeffrey Whitt and wife, Jill Whitt, and Jonathan Whitt and wife, Jennifer Whitt, all of Forest, Virginia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight sisters. Audrey is survived by one sister, Peggy Stull of Flint, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
Audrey and her husband attended Forest Family Fellowship in Forest, Virginia, where her son, Jeffrey Whitt, is the pastor.
Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forest Family Fellowship, P.O. Box 777, Forest, VA 24551.
