Aurelia Clark "Ree" Harlow
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Aurelia "Ree" Clark Harlow

September 27, 1948 - December 23, 2021

Aurelia "Ree" Clark Harlow, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.

Born on September 27, 1948, in Christiansburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marjorie Clark. She was the founder and owner of Pallet Services in Rustburg from 1983 until 2010. Despite being the owner, she had no problem working alongside her employees and treated them like family. "Ree" loved going to the Outer Banks and enjoyed the sea air and long walks at night on the beach. "Ree" also loved her boxer dogs and enjoyed rescuing animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal G. Morgan (Jeff) and grandchildren, Sean Gowen, Dreama Wiley, Gracie Wiley, Felicia Hall, and Stephanie Hall. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Gowen Hall.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

To send condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
So sorry to hear about Ree. It was always interesting talking with her at church. We all will miss her. You have my deepest sympathies. Thoughts and prayers, Caroline Matherly
Caroline Matherly
Other
January 2, 2022
