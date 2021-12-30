Aurelia "Ree" Clark Harlow
September 27, 1948 - December 23, 2021
Aurelia "Ree" Clark Harlow, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.
Born on September 27, 1948, in Christiansburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marjorie Clark. She was the founder and owner of Pallet Services in Rustburg from 1983 until 2010. Despite being the owner, she had no problem working alongside her employees and treated them like family. "Ree" loved going to the Outer Banks and enjoyed the sea air and long walks at night on the beach. "Ree" also loved her boxer dogs and enjoyed rescuing animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal G. Morgan (Jeff) and grandchildren, Sean Gowen, Dreama Wiley, Gracie Wiley, Felicia Hall, and Stephanie Hall. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Gowen Hall.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
