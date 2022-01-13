Barbara Wyland BalloweBarbara Wyland Ballowe, 82, of Roseland, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Charlottesville, May 11, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Robert Wyland and Inez Cobbs Campbell.She is survived by sons, Darrell Cash (Sherri) of Lowesville, Carlton Cash of Arrington, and Jason Cash "Todd" (Jennifer) of Farmville; daughters, Diane Mays (Dale) of Amherst, and Rhonda Bolden (Mike) of Naola; stepchildren, Clint Ballowe (Susie) of Piney River, Tana Sahli and Lisa Allen, both of Amherst; brothers, Ryland Wyland (Becky), and Wayne Campbell, both of Amherst; sisters, Margaret Zirkle of Shipman, Avis Wyland of Piney River, and Mary Lewis (Sonny) of Amherst; grandchildren, Derek Mays (Crystal), Christy Bartholomew (Nick), Brian Joel Cash (Danielle), Jennifer McCrickard (Mac), Terri Campbell (Jeffrey), Kelly Phipps, Brandi Campbell (Jason), Christy Bowling (Randy), Billy Lee, Haley Cash, Seth Ballowe, and Jake Ballowe; 14 great-grandchildren; special friends, Lucy Viar, Brian Viar, Tony Thompson, Timmy Kidd, and Bonnie Viar, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nelson G. Ballowe.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jeffrey Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.In the event of inclement weather, service will be rescheduled and announced by funeral home.