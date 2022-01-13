Menu
Barbara Wyland Ballowe
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Barbara Wyland Ballowe

Barbara Wyland Ballowe, 82, of Roseland, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Charlottesville, May 11, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Robert Wyland and Inez Cobbs Campbell.

She is survived by sons, Darrell Cash (Sherri) of Lowesville, Carlton Cash of Arrington, and Jason Cash "Todd" (Jennifer) of Farmville; daughters, Diane Mays (Dale) of Amherst, and Rhonda Bolden (Mike) of Naola; stepchildren, Clint Ballowe (Susie) of Piney River, Tana Sahli and Lisa Allen, both of Amherst; brothers, Ryland Wyland (Becky), and Wayne Campbell, both of Amherst; sisters, Margaret Zirkle of Shipman, Avis Wyland of Piney River, and Mary Lewis (Sonny) of Amherst; grandchildren, Derek Mays (Crystal), Christy Bartholomew (Nick), Brian Joel Cash (Danielle), Jennifer McCrickard (Mac), Terri Campbell (Jeffrey), Kelly Phipps, Brandi Campbell (Jason), Christy Bowling (Randy), Billy Lee, Haley Cash, Seth Ballowe, and Jake Ballowe; 14 great-grandchildren; special friends, Lucy Viar, Brian Viar, Tony Thompson, Timmy Kidd, and Bonnie Viar, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nelson G. Ballowe.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jeffrey Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.

In the event of inclement weather, service will be rescheduled and announced by funeral home.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Jan
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
So sorry to hear about Barbara I worked with her at Johnson senior center years ago and my husband William worked with Nelson at Jimmy Paris sawmill Barbara was such a sweet gal gonna be missed praying for you all
Norma Campbell
January 13, 2022
