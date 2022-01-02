Menu
Barbara Bierbower Bierer
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Barbara Bierbower Bierer

June 19, 1933 - December 29, 2021

Barbara Bierbower Bierer, 88, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born in Hopwood, Pa. on June 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Robert Elsworth Bierbower and Reba Blaney Bierbower. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Bierer; and a brother, James Bierbower.

She attended South Union Hopwood School before the family moved to Uniontown in 1941 and graduated from Uniontown High School in 1951. Barbara was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co, from 1951 to 1959. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Uniontown, Pa. and then joined Main Street United Methodist Church in Bedford where she helped with Sunday School and Bible School. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, serving as Circle Leader and Treasurer. She also served with Joe as Financial Secretary form 1989-1997.

Barbara is survived by her children, Charles Bierer and wife Karen, John Bierer, David Bierer, Sara Bavely; grandson, Travis Bierer; and great-grandson, Walker Bierer.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Main Street Methodist Church with the Rev. Dawn Compton and the Rev. Paul Greer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Main Street Methodist Church
VA
Jan
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Main Street Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
