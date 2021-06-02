Barbara Blackburn
July 31, 1923 - May 31, 2021
Mrs. Barbara Blackburn, 97, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Cypress Glen Retirement Community after a long illness.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 31, 1923, to Ralph and Florence (Nickerson) Smith. She grew up in Sea Cliff, Long Island, where she met her husband, Jack Blackburn. They were married and lived most of their 73 years in Lynchburg, Va.
Barbara was active in Fort Hill United Methodist Church, spent 20 years teaching kindergarten in a private school, and loved making floral arrangements for the Ladies Auxiliary at Lynchburg General Hospital. She enjoyed music, oil painting, square dancing, and cooking (noteworthy were her beef stroganoff, oyster casserole and carrot cake). She was a loving wife and mother, and a very happy, joyful friend to many.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Blackburn; and son, Jack Blackburn Jr. (John Phelps).
She is survived by her son, Ralph Blackburn (Michele); daughter, Patricia Chalovich (Joseph); and grandchildren, Brian Blackburn, Colleen Blackburn Chase (Ryan), and Shane Blackburn.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.