Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Tucker Booker
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Barbara Tucker Booker

November 2, 1941 - December 13, 2021

Barbara Tucker Booker, 80, of Altavista died on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late David Sebastian Booker.

She was born November 2, 1941 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Lewis Milton "Mitt" Tucker and Ethel Mayberry Tucker. She was a retired manager for the Altavista Laundromat. Barbara was a caregiver for many family members and enjoyed quilting.

She is survived by one son, David M. Arthur and his wife, Rayne of Christiansburg; one brother, James F. Tucker Sr. and his wife, Cindy of Lynchburg; and one sister, Carole T. Hamlett and her husband, Christopher of Appomattox.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra M. Reed; a sister, Marian T. Hensley; a son-in-law, Bill Reed; and a brother-in-law, J.B. Hensley Jr.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Altavista Memorial Park by the Rev. William Dawson.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Altavista Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.