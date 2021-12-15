Barbara Tucker Booker
November 2, 1941 - December 13, 2021
Barbara Tucker Booker, 80, of Altavista died on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late David Sebastian Booker.
She was born November 2, 1941 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Lewis Milton "Mitt" Tucker and Ethel Mayberry Tucker. She was a retired manager for the Altavista Laundromat. Barbara was a caregiver for many family members and enjoyed quilting.
She is survived by one son, David M. Arthur and his wife, Rayne of Christiansburg; one brother, James F. Tucker Sr. and his wife, Cindy of Lynchburg; and one sister, Carole T. Hamlett and her husband, Christopher of Appomattox.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra M. Reed; a sister, Marian T. Hensley; a son-in-law, Bill Reed; and a brother-in-law, J.B. Hensley Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Altavista Memorial Park by the Rev. William Dawson.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Cancer Society
, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.